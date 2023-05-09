A suspected terrorist attempted to open fire at the Israeli Metsudat Yehuda checkpoint in the South Hebron Hills area, near the West Bank settlement of Beit Yatir, on Tuesday evening before being killed, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The terrorist had pulled out a weapon directed at checkpoint security guards and shouted "Allahu Akbar." However, the security guards were able to kill her before she could fire.

No casualties were reported.

The incident comes amid renewed rounds of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians following the start of Operation Shield and Arrow.

This is a developing story.