The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Shooting towards an ancient synagogue in Tunisia; hundreds in lockdown

Thousands of Jewish pilgrims arrive to the island of Djerba every year for Lag Ba'Omer festivities.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 9, 2023 23:23

Updated: MAY 10, 2023 00:04
jewish worshippers pray during a pilgrimage to the El Ghriba synagogue in Djerba, Tunisia (photo credit: ANIS MILI / REUTERS)
jewish worshippers pray during a pilgrimage to the El Ghriba synagogue in Djerba, Tunisia
(photo credit: ANIS MILI / REUTERS)

Hundreds of Jewish worshipers are under lockdown in the ancient El Ghriba Synagogue (also known as the Djerba Synagogue,) in the city of Djerba in Tunisia. "God forbid. We are probably under attack in El Ghriba," a member of the Jewish community tweeted from the synagogue. "We hear shots. There are hundreds of Israeli tourists from all over the world."

In a DM with The Jerusalem Post, a community member named Aitan said that "there is great panic here. We are in lockdown in the synagogue and also in the guesthouse near the synagogue." He said he isn't sure if there are any casualties."

More than an hour after the attack began, Aitan tweeted that "the attack is not over. We hear [gun] shots. There are dead people. We are still besieged in the synagogue. Let's hope everything will be fine.  Please pray for us."

A Jewish worshipper prays during a pilgrimage to the El Ghriba synagogue in Djerba, Tunisia (credit: ANIS MILI / REUTERS)A Jewish worshipper prays during a pilgrimage to the El Ghriba synagogue in Djerba, Tunisia (credit: ANIS MILI / REUTERS)

The ancient Djerba Jewish community

According to La-Croix news site, thousands of Jews from around the world have flocked to the ancient El Ghriba Synagogue in Tunisia, the oldest in Africa, "for an annual five-day pilgrimage that begins 33 days after Passover," called Lag Baomer.  According to the site, during the days of pilgrimage to El Ghriba Synagogue, "Jews light candles before entering a small cave where the stone of Solomon's Temple is supposed to be located. They then exchange dried fruits and sweets around a prayer."

The pilgrimage takes place annually in memory of Rabbi Meir Baal HaNess, a tannaitic rabbi on the 14th of the Hebrew month of Iyar until the 18th of Iyar, in remembrance of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.

About 1,500 Jews live in Djerba nowadays. This Jewish community used to have 100,000 members, most of which have left in the 1950's. 



Tags synagogue tunisia lag baomer shooting
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
×
Email:
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by