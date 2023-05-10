The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Gaza ceasefire between Islamic Jihad, Israel likely reached

Palestinian sources told various Egyptian media that a ceasefire is likely to come into effect by Wednesday evening.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 10, 2023 18:48

Updated: MAY 10, 2023 19:26
An Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile system is activated as rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, near Ashdod, Israel May 10, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
An Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile system is activated as rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, near Ashdod, Israel May 10, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Islamic Jihad has reached out through neutral third parties to seek a possible ceasefire on Wednesday evening, the Jerusalem Post confirmed from defense sources late Wednesday.

A ceasefire is expected to go into effect at 9:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday night, according to Israeli media.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen confirmed to KAN News that a ceasefire proposal was sent by Egypt and is under consideration by the defense establishment.

Previously, there were unconfirmed reports in Arab media that Egypt, Qatar and the UN were making progress with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh as well as with Islamic Jihad's remaining senior officials.

Palestinian sources told various Egyptian media that a ceasefire is likely to come into effect by Wednesday evening after an agreement was reached between PIJ and Israel following mediation by Cairo.

Rocket barrage launched at southern, central Israel

An Israeli source further told Army Radio that Islamic Jihad pushed on the Egyptians to conclude ceasefire negotiations after failing to record an achievement from the recent round of rocket barrages aimed at southern and central Israel.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi is seen during a situational assessment as part of Operation Shield and Arrow along the Gaza border on May 10, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi is seen during a situational assessment as part of Operation Shield and Arrow along the Gaza border on May 10, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

At least 270 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel throughout Wednesday, more than 24 hours after the IDF' kickstarted Operation Shield and Arrow with the targeted assassination of three Islamic Jihad leaders

This is a developing story.



Tags Israel Gaza Palestinian Islamic Jihad islamic jihad
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by