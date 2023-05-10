Gaza ceasefire between Islamic Jihad, Israel likely reached

Islamic Jihad has reached out through neutral third parties to seek a possible ceasefire on Wednesday evening, the Jerusalem Post confirmed from defense sources late Wednesday.

A ceasefire is expected to go into effect at 9:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday night, according to Israeli media.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen confirmed to KAN News that a ceasefire proposal was sent by Egypt and is under consideration by the defense establishment.

Previously, there were unconfirmed reports in Arab media that Egypt, Qatar and the UN were making progress with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh as well as with Islamic Jihad's remaining senior officials.

Palestinian sources told various Egyptian media that a ceasefire is likely to come into effect by Wednesday evening after an agreement was reached between PIJ and Israel following mediation by Cairo.

Rocket barrage launched at southern, central Israel

An Israeli source further told Army Radio that Islamic Jihad pushed on the Egyptians to conclude ceasefire negotiations after failing to record an achievement from the recent round of rocket barrages aimed at southern and central Israel.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi is seen during a situational assessment as part of Operation Shield and Arrow along the Gaza border on May 10, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

At least 270 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel throughout Wednesday, more than 24 hours after the IDF' kickstarted Operation Shield and Arrow with the targeted assassination of three Islamic Jihad leaders.

This is a developing story.