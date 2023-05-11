Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan had "candid, in-depth, substantive and constructive discussions on bilateral ties," a Chinese Embassy spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

"The two sides held discussions on removing obstacles in China-US relations and stabilizing the relationship from deterioration," the statement said, following talks Wednesday and Thursday in Vienna.

Sullivan raised the names of specific detainees held in China during eight hours of talks with a top Chinese official in Vienna this week, a senior Biden administration official said on Thursday.

The official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said the White House hopes the Vienna talks over a span of two days Wednesday and Thursday will pave the way for more communications between the two countries.