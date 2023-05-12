The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

IDF spokesman apologized for Abu Akleh death

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari was interviewed on CNN and mentioned, among other things, the anniversary of the death of the Al Jazeera journalist in Jenin.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: MAY 12, 2023 02:59

Updated: MAY 12, 2023 04:17
A PALESTINIAN MAN draws a mural of Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
A PALESTINIAN MAN draws a mural of Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip.
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari was interviewed on CNN on Thursday and mentioned, among other things, the anniversary of the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin.

In his comments, Hagari apologized for the first time on behalf of the IDF for the death of Abu Akleh.

"I think this is an opportunity for me to say here that we are very sorry for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh," Hagari said in the interview with the American network.

Israel values a free press

"She was a very established journalist. In Israel we value our democracy, and in democracy we see a high value in journalism and a free press. We want journalists to feel safe, especially in wartime, even if they criticize us," he continued.

Last September the IDF published the full investigation into the incident in Jenin, during which Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh died in May of last year.

A portrait of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, is displayed during a special mass in her memory in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the West Bank, May 16, 2022. (credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS) A portrait of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, is displayed during a special mass in her memory in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the West Bank, May 16, 2022. (credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)

A senior official in the IDF emphasized regarding the investigation that "it is not possible to determine the source of the shooting from which the journalist was hit." He explained: "We conducted additional tests, and expert officers also checked aspects of sound and ballistics."

From the investigation emerged that the fighters from the IDF Duvdevan unit entered on foot, when fire was opened against them and at the army vehicles, as they entered the outskirts of the Jenin refugee camp.

The investigation also revealed that shots were fired at the fighters for about an hour and a quarter, from the beginning of the operation to the end.

A senior officer noted that "some of the fire that was fired was accurate, and at the same time charges were also thrown at the soldiers."

The IDF stated that "although the conclusion is not unequivocal, after examining all the circumstances, it appears that there is a higher chance that Abu Akleh was killed by an IDF fighter."



Tags IDF Jenin journalism CNN Shireen abu Akleh
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by