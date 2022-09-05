Israel admits Shireen Abu Akleh likely killed by IDF gunfire in Jenin

An IDF investigation has found that an Israeli soldier more than likely accidentally shot Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during a gun battle in Jenin in May.

Though the military said it was still impossible to determine with certainty who shot the fatal bullet, “there is a high possibility that Shireen was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire that was fired toward suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen, during an exchange of fire in which life-risking, widespread and indiscriminate shots were fired toward IDF soldiers,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said Monday.

“Another possibility remains that Abu Akleh was hit by bullets fired by Palestinian militants,” the statement said.

"There is a high possibility that Shireen was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire" The IDF's Spokesperson's Unit

According to a senior IDF officer who spoke to journalists, there is a “higher probability” that the shot that killed Abu Akleh was fired by an Israeli soldier “accidentally when he was under fire and returned fire where he had recognized armed militants shooting at him.”

He said that the soldier fired a total of 20 bullets throughout the event.

Family and friends carry the coffin of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in Jenin, May 13, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Jenin Palestinian refugee camp a 'complicated area to operate in'

The senior officer told reporters that Jenin’s refugee camp is “a very complicated area” to operate in and sees gunfights between militants and IDF forces “regularly.”

Abu Akleh, who was wearing a press vest and helmet, was struck by a bullet to the head while covering an IDF raid that saw heavy clashes between forces and Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank city of Jenin on May 11th.

The military said that they entered Jenin in order to carry out arrests and were met by “widespread and uncontrolled gunfire” as well as accurate shots and improvised explosive devices hurled toward troops for close to an hour and a half.

Abu Akleh was killed towards the end of the raid on the outskirts of Burqin near the West Bank city and injured another journalist Ali Sammoudi.

Since she was killed, the IDF said it “thoroughly” investigated the circumstances of her death, including appointing a special team led by Lt.-Col. Menni Liberty-the head of the commando brigade.

The preliminary investigation's conclusions that found it impossible to determine with certainty who killed her were given to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi who then ordered the IDF to continue investigating the event and added a team from the Technological Array of the Special Operations Division of the Intelligence Directorate (J2), led by COL “R”, to the task force.

The military proceeded to widen the investigation including questioning the troops involved in the event, chronological analysis of the events and using an array of technological means and carrying out various forensic and ballistic investigations, and examining additional information that had been published regarding the event, including materials from foreign media organizations as well as video and audio documentation.

Israel, the senior officer said, asked the Palestinians numerous times to cooperate with them in the investigation but “we did not receive any help from the Palestinians to build a better picture of the event.”

Kohavi rejects claims Abu Akleh was targeted by the IDF

After Kohavi received the full findings of the investigation, he concluded that it had “turned over every stone” and was thorough and comprehensive. According to the military, Kohavi stated that “at no point was Shireen identified and at no point was there any intentional gunfire carried out by IDF soldiers in a manner intended to harm the journalist.”

According to the military, throughout the event, troops were firing at people that they had identified as armed Palestinian militants.

The findings have also been presented to the Military Prosecution for further examination as well as to the Military Advocate General who decided that there is no suspicion of a criminal offense that would justify the opening of a Military Police investigation.

A statement by the MAG said that the decision not to open a criminal investigation into the deadly incident “was based on the findings of the review, which determined that IDF soldiers only aimed at those who were identified as armed terrorists during the incident.”

The review found “no suspicion that a bullet was fired deliberately at anyone identified as a civilian and in particular at anyone identified as a journalist.”

Palestinians walk in front of a mural depicting the slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh ahead of the visit of US President Joe Biden at Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 13, 2022 (credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)

“The death of Shireen Abu Akleh is a devastating incident,” said IDF Chief of Staff Kohavi adding that “the incident took place during operational activity intended to prevent Palestinian terrorism, which calls for the harming of Israeli civilians.”

Kohavi stated that the IDF operates professionally “every night while taking actions to avoid harming non-combatants. The IDF takes great efforts to this end while working to allow press coverage and freedom of the press. Palestinian terrorists hide and operate from within the Palestinian population, endangering their lives on an ongoing basis. This is an immense challenge for the IDF, but it is our professional and moral duty to stop and prevent terrorism, as well as achieve our goal - to defend Israeli civilians and the State of Israel."

"The IDF takes great efforts to this end while working to allow press coverage and freedom of the press" IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi

Israel criticized by UN, Palestinians frustrated

Israel has been blamed for her death by the Palestinian Authority and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights as well as media outlets that have carried out investigative reports. In July the administration of US President Joe Biden said that she was "likely" but unintentionally shot by an Israeli soldier during the raid.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that a ballistics test of the bullet fragment removed from her body was "inconclusive” as the bullet was badly damaged and therefore “prevented a clear conclusion.”

The PA was angry that the IDF was not charged with deliberately killing Abu Akleh. It rejected the claim that the bullet was damaged and said it planned to turn to the International Criminal Court.

Her niece Lana Abu Akleh said Thursday that "it's been disappointing and frustrating that there hasn't been any meaningful action" taken to ensure justice for her aunt.

"It's been almost four months now with no accountability and no action from the US administration," she said at a National Press Club news conference in Washington, DC.

Blinken met with Abu Akleh’s family in July and promised to “follow the facts, wherever they lead.”

After meeting with him, he spoke to Defense Minister Benny Gantz and pressed him to publish the final conclusions of the IDF’s operational investigation as soon as possible.