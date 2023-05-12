The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Yair Lapid visits Gaza border for security assessment

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 12, 2023 14:13

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid visited the emergency military headquarters in the town of Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza border on Friday in light of the IDF's ongoing Operation Shield and Arrow and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket fire that has plagued the Gaza border region in recent days. 

Lapid met with the head of the Ashkelon Coastal Regional Council Itamar Revivo as well as other council representatives of the region. 

He also received a security update from Revivo regarding the council's emergency preparedness and the process for evacuating residents should the need arise. 

"This is the reality of our lives and it covers the entire country," said Lapid. "We will make every effort to help with the [compensation for damages] and will enlist our people in the finance committee for assistance. The whole State of Israel is with you. Let's hope for good and quiet days."

Mother and son found dead in Netanya, Israel Police open probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2023 01:27 PM
UN refugee agency: 200,000 have fled Sudan
By REUTERS
05/12/2023 12:41 PM
Teen found dead outside central Israel home, circumstances unclear
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2023 10:25 AM
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes northern California
By REUTERS
05/12/2023 02:40 AM
Sixteen Israelis treated at Kaplan hospital on Thursday evening
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2023 01:19 AM
US says Sudan agreement not a ceasefire but to secure humanitarian aid
By REUTERS
05/12/2023 01:13 AM
Netanyahu, Gallant: 'We will continue as long as necessary'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2023 11:41 PM
Russia denies reports of Ukrainian military breakthroughs
By REUTERS
05/11/2023 11:09 PM
White House advisor brought up specific detainees in China talks
By REUTERS
05/11/2023 11:06 PM
Iraq asks Turkey to resume northern oil exports on May 13
By REUTERS
05/11/2023 10:44 PM
Ukrainian president expected to meet pope on Saturday
By REUTERS
05/11/2023 09:39 PM
19 people treated for shock, injuries by MDA medics Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2023 09:02 PM
Aviv Gefen concert to take place in Tel Aviv park despite rocket threats
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2023 08:44 PM
Netanyahu meets with air force battalion, thanks them for 'holy work'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2023 06:17 PM
US seizes 13 web domains used by Lebanon's Hezbollah and associates
By REUTERS
05/11/2023 06:03 PM
