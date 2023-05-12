Yair Lapid visits Gaza border for security assessment

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid visited the emergency military headquarters in the town of Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza border on Friday in light of the IDF's ongoing Operation Shield and Arrow and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket fire that has plagued the Gaza border region in recent days.

Lapid met with the head of the Ashkelon Coastal Regional Council Itamar Revivo as well as other council representatives of the region.

He also received a security update from Revivo regarding the council's emergency preparedness and the process for evacuating residents should the need arise.

"This is the reality of our lives and it covers the entire country," said Lapid. "We will make every effort to help with the [compensation for damages] and will enlist our people in the finance committee for assistance. The whole State of Israel is with you. Let's hope for good and quiet days."