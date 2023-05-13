The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Headquarters of senior Islamic Jihad operatives targeted by Israel overnight

The headquarters of Muhammed Abu al-Ata were destroyed overnight, although he himself was not present at the scene of the airstrike.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 13, 2023 08:14

Updated: MAY 13, 2023 08:35
Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike amid Israel-Gaza fighting in Deir al-Balah town in the central Gaza Strip, May 13, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

The IDF attacked several Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip throughout Friday night, they confirmed in a Saturday morning statement, adding that among these targets were rocket and mortar launching sites.

One of the locations targeted by Israeli fighter jets overnight was used by senior Islamic Jihad operative Muhammed Abu al-Ata as his operational headquarters.

However, the IDF said, Abu al-Ata had fled his headquarters and taken up residence inside a Gaza hospital, using the civilian population to keep himself safe.

The operational headquarters of Islamic Jihad operative Khaled Azzam was also targeted in Israeli strikes overnight. According to the IDF, Azzam is a senior operative in the rockets division of Gaza's Islamic Jihad.

Abu al-Ata is the brother of once top Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist Bahaa Abu al-Ata, who Israel assassinated back in November 2019.

Following his death, Bahaa Abu al-Ata was described by then-IDF chief of staff Aviv Kohavi as "a living ticking timebomb," and as the man "who undermined the quiet in southern Israel."



