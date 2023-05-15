The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel's UN envoy Gilad Erdan gives testimony at Netanyahu trial

Gilad Erdan took the stand to discuss Case 4000, in which Benjamin Netanyahu is alleged to have sought regulatory changes that would benefit Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 15, 2023 09:25

Updated: MAY 15, 2023 09:45
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) speaks with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (L), Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev and Transportation Minister Israel Katz (R) seen during a Plenary Hall session for the vote on a bill to dissolve parliament, at the Knesset. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) speaks with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (L), Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev and Transportation Minister Israel Katz (R) seen during a Plenary Hall session for the vote on a bill to dissolve parliament, at the Knesset.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israeli ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan began his testimony in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial on Monday.

Erdan took the stand to discuss Case 4000, in which Netanyahu is alleged to have sought regulatory changes that would benefit Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch in return for positive coverage in his Walla new outlet.

Why is Gilad Erdan testifying at the Netanyahu trial?

As former communications minister, Erdan was asked about reforms advanced under his ministry that sought to create competition in the telecommunications market.

Erdan said that the former state company Bezeq had inherited lot of infrastructure, and the reform aimed to create more competition, thereby creating better prices and services.

“I believed [in the reform],” Erdan said.

Both Elovitch and Netanyahu are charged with bribery, but the prime minister was additionally charged with fraud and breach of trust.



