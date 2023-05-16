The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Bombardments escalate as military factions battle in Sudan's capital

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 16, 2023 09:25

Air strikes and artillery fire intensified sharply across Sudan's capital early on Tuesday, residents said, as the army sought to dislodge paramilitary rivals it has been fighting for more than a month.

The air strikes and sounds of clashes and blasts could be heard in the south of Khartoum, and there was heavy shelling overnight in parts of the adjoining cities of Bahri and Omdurman, witnesses said.

The fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has triggered unrest in other parts of the country, especially in the western region of Darfur, but is concentrated in Khartoum.

It has forced about 200,000 people to flee into neighboring countries and displaced more than 700,000 inside Sudan, triggering a humanitarian crisis that threatens to destabilize the region.

Ukraine says it shot down all 18 missiles that Russia launched overnight
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 08:55 AM
Firefight between IDF and armed Palestinians in Jericho
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 06:44 AM
Kyiv's mayor says blasts heard in Kyiv, emergency services dispatched
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 03:47 AM
'Arnona Fund' bill passes first vote in Finance Committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 01:09 AM
US House Democrat's Virginia staffers office attacked with baseball bat
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 09:51 PM
Indictments filed against terrorists who murdered Elan Ganeles
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2023 08:09 PM
US sees more indications of Russia, Iran defense cooperation
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 07:45 PM
Russia says it scrambled jets to stop French, German patrol flights
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 06:11 PM
Dozens conduct annual 'Nakba Day' rally at Tel Aviv University
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2023 05:50 PM
US candidate Amy Pope wins vote to become head of UN migration agency
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 05:31 PM
Putin touts cooperation with ex-Soviet states as Security Council meets
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 05:03 PM
US Supreme Court to hear dispute over Dems. bid for Trump hotel docs.
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 04:44 PM
Florida's DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential campaign - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2023 03:33 PM
UAE invites Syria's President Assad to COP28 - Syrian state news agency
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 03:33 PM
One dead, one injured in small plane crash in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2023 02:22 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by