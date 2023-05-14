The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Khartoum region under bombardment as Sudan's rivals talk

A humanitarian catastrophe has arisen in Sudan with fighting that has killed hundreds, sending 200,000 to neighboring countries as refugees.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 14, 2023 13:52
Civilians who fled the war-torn Sudan following the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) arrive at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) transit centre in Renk, South Sudan, May 1, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOK SOLOMUN)
Civilians who fled the war-torn Sudan following the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) arrive at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) transit centre in Renk, South Sudan, May 1, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOK SOLOMUN)

Shelling and air strikes pounded parts of Sudan's capital on Sunday with little sign that warring military factions were ready to back down in a conflict that has killed hundreds despite ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia.

Khartoum and the adjoining cities of Bahri and Omdurman across the Nile's two branches have been the main theater of conflict along with western Darfur province since the army and Rapid Support Forces paramilitary started fighting a month ago.

Shelling struck Bahri and air strikes hit Omdurman early on Sunday, according to a Reuters reporter and witnesses. Al Arabiya television reported heavy clashes in central Khartoum.

"There were heavy air strikes near us in Saliha that shook the doors of the house," said Salma Yassin, a teacher in Omdurman.

The fighting has killed hundreds of people, sent 200,000 into neighboring countries as refugees, displaced another 700,000 inside Sudan triggering a humanitarian catastrophe and threatens to draw in outside powers and destabilize the region.

WOMEN WHO fled Sudan following the outbreak of fighting line up to receive food rations at a UN transit center near the border crossing point in South Sudan, last week. (credit: Jok Solomun/Reuters) WOMEN WHO fled Sudan following the outbreak of fighting line up to receive food rations at a UN transit center near the border crossing point in South Sudan, last week. (credit: Jok Solomun/Reuters)

The number of people killed in fighting on Friday and Saturday in Geneina, capital of West Darfur, reached more than 100, including the imam of the city's old mosque, the Darfur Bar Association said in a statement.

The local rights group blamed the killings, looting and arson in Geneina, where hundreds died in violence last month, on attacks by armed groups on motorbikes and the RSF. The RSF has denied responsibility for the unrest.

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, had shared power after a 2021 coup that itself followed a 2019 uprising that ousted veteran Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

A humanitarian catastrophe arises amid Sudan in ongoing conflict

But they fell out over the terms and timing of a planned transition to civilian rule and neither man has shown he is ready for concessions, with the army controlling air power and the RSF dug deep into city districts.

Truce deals have been repeatedly broken but the United States and Saudi Arabia are mediating talks in Jeddah aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire.

"You don't know how long this war will continue ... The house became unsafe and we don't have enough money to travel out of Khartoum. Why are we paying the price of Burhan and Hemedti's war?" said Yassin, the teacher.

"You don't know how long this war will continue ... The house became unsafe and we don't have enough money to travel out of Khartoum. Why are we paying the price of Burhan and Hemedti's war?"

Teacher Salma Yassin

On Thursday the sides agreed a "declaration of principles" to protect civilians and secure humanitarian access, but with Sunday's discussions due to address monitoring and enforcement mechanisms for that deal, the fighting has not let up.



