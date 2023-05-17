200,000 Russian soldiers killed in war, Ukraine claims

Russian military casualties exceeded 200,000 on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry claimed.

The Ukrainian military claimed that around 610 Russian personnel were killed on Tuesday, bringing the casualty count above 200,000.

"Every Russian soldier killed means the life of a child, woman or elderly is saved," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. "And it also means the life of a Ukrainian soldier is saved."

The ministry posted on Twitter a picture mocking the milestone. The photo depicted a "Russian Army Puzzle" with 200,000 pieces.

The casualty counts for both sides are highly disputed, with different sources giving wide-ranging figures.