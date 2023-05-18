Person in critical condition after gas leak in Beersheba

One person is in critical condition, one in moderate condition and eight others are in light condition after a suspected gas leak in a store in Beersheba on Thursday, according to Magen David Adom.

Volunteer EMT and Chapter Head of Beer Sheva for United Hatzalah Eliah Tubul, who was among the secondary group of EMS personnel at the scene stated on Thursday "When I arrived at the scene I found a number of medical personnel and other first responders, some of whom are United Hatzalah volunteers, who had arrived to perform CPR on an unconscious person and were injured as a result of a gas balloon that exploded in their vicinity. Together with other medical personnel, I treated the injured at the scene, after which all of the medical personnel and the original patient, were transported to Soroka Medical Center for continuing care."