Thirteen injured in Haifa bus crash

At least 13 people were injured after a bus lost control and crashed into a wall on HaHagana Avenue near the Haifa cemetery, according to Israeli Media.

According to medical officials, 13 injured people with varying degrees of injury, three of which were in moderate condition, were evacuated to the Bnei Zion and Rambam medical centers in Haifa.

A team by the Israel Fire and Rescue Service arrived to the scene to cut off electricity sources near the accident, which threatened to ignite a fire.

"The accident involved a bus and a car," Volunteer EMT and Deputy Head of the Carmel region for United Hatzalah Nati Dana said.

"We provided initial treatment at the scene of the accident to the bus driver and two passengers, who sustained moderate injuries, as well as to nine other passengers of the bus and the driver of the car, who were lightly injured. All of the injured are fully conscious and suffer mainly from contusions and cuts," he added.

The bus involved in a traffic accident in Haifa, May 22, 2023. (credit: BUS DRIVER'S UNION)

The driver might have been responsible

The accident reportedly was caused by the bus driver, who lost control and crashed into several electricity poles before hitting a wall.

"This is a mass casualty incident in which there are more than 10 injured. It is still too early to know what the circumstances of the serious accident are, but it is clear that without proper training for the bus drivers, improvement of safety in the industry and maintenance of the drivers' competence, such difficult incidents will happen again and again," the bus drivers union said in response to the accident.

"The bus driver union's training program should be implemented immediately. The safety of passengers and drivers is above everything else."

Traffic examiners of the Israel Police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.