Bus drivers to strike until 9 a.m. in multiple cities today

"The state will burn in the biggest drivers' strike we have known," bus drivers' union Histadrut Haleumit warned.

By KEINAN COHEN/WALLA
Published: JUNE 26, 2022 06:34
Israelis are seen lining up at a Jerusalem bus stop with shopping bags before the country goes into full corornavirus lockdown, on January 7, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis are seen lining up at a Jerusalem bus stop with shopping bags before the country goes into full corornavirus lockdown, on January 7, 2021.
The bus drivers' protest is escalating and after three weeks of fighting over their terms of employment and personal safety - on Sunday traffic disruptions are expected across much of the country. "The state will burn in the biggest drivers 'strike we have known," warned the bus drivers' union Histadrut Haleumit in a statement.

According to the announcement, the drivers of the companies Electra Afikim, Extra, Tnufa, Dan Beersheba and Beit Shemesh Express will shut down a number of lines for three hours, between 6 a.m to 9 a.m., in many cities around the country. According to the workers' unions, the strike is being carried out due to the refusal of Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli to meet with the drivers and discuss with them their demands and the imminent reform.

IS IT viable for the average resident to forgo their car and take the bus? (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) IS IT viable for the average resident to forgo their car and take the bus? (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Due to the strike, severe disruptions and traffic congestion are expected throughout the country. The list of cities where public transport services will not be provided follows:

- Jerusalem (lines to and from Shappirim, Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Modi'in Illit, Ben-Gurion Airport and Neve Ilan)- Netanya (inner-city lines)- Ashdod and nearby towns (inner and inter-city lines)- Petah Tikva (all inner-city lines and some inter-city lines)- Rosh Ha'Ayin (inner and inter-city lines)- Yavne (inner and inter-city lines)- Gan Yavne (inner and inter-city lines)- Bnei Brak (lines to and from Jerusalem and Ra'anana)- Beersheba (inner-city lines)- Ariel (inner and inter-city lines)- Beit Shemesh (inner-city lines and lines to and from Jerusalem)- Shomron Regional Council (all inner-city lines and some inter-city lines)

IDF soldiers' return to base disrupted

Due to the fact that it is Sunday, a special difficulty is expected for soldiers returning to bases. The IDF prepared to facilitate the soldiers and issued special instructions regarding travel hours. According to IDF instructions:

- Soldiers serving in open units at level C and D operations will not travel by public transport before 10 a.m.- Soldiers serving in the training units at operations level B will not travel by public transport before 11 a.m.- Soldiers serving in the combat units, training units and headquarters at operations level A will be based on the IDF's shuttle response.- The parking lots will open at 10 a.m. In exceptional cases, the unit commanders are authorized to approve an earlier trip.



