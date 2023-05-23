The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia's Medvedev: Western arms for Ukraine make 'nuclear apocalypse' more likely

The United States has committed $37 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February last year.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 23, 2023 13:42

Updated: MAY 23, 2023 16:40
Ukrainian servicemen ride atop tanks near a front line in Mykolaiv region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine August 10, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK)
Ukrainian servicemen ride atop tanks near a front line in Mykolaiv region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine August 10, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK)

A member of Russian President Vladimir Putin's powerful Security Council on Tuesday warned that the more destructive the weapons that the West supplied to Ukraine, the higher the risk of "nuclear apocalypse."

Russia, which has more nuclear weapons than any other state, has repeatedly said the West is engaged in a proxy war with Russia over Ukraine that could escalate into a much bigger conflict.

The United States has committed $37 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February last year.

US administration plans to train Ukrainian pilots

US President Joe Biden told fellow G7 leaders on Friday that he backed a joint effort with allies to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, according to a senior US Administration official, though there is as yet no commitment to supply the jets themselves.

"The more weapons are supplied, the more dangerous the world will be," former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of the Security Council, told Russian news agencies while on a trip to Vietnam.

Deputy head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev speaks during an interview with Russian media at a residence outside Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/YEKATERINA SHTUKINA/POOL VIA REUTERS) Deputy head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev speaks during an interview with Russian media at a residence outside Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/YEKATERINA SHTUKINA/POOL VIA REUTERS)

"And the more destructive these weapons are, the more likely the scenario becomes of what is commonly called a nuclear apocalypse," Medvedev was quoted as saying by the Russian state news agencies TASS and RIA.

The West says it wants to help Ukraine defeat Russia but has repeatedly insisted that it does not want to trigger a direct military confrontation between the US-backed NATO military alliance and Russia.

The Russian military said on Tuesday it had routed militants who had penetrated the Belgorod region on Russia's border with armored vehicles, killing more than 70 "Ukrainian nationalists" and pushing the rest back into Ukraine.

Medvedev said the attackers were "scumbags" who should be exterminated "like rats."

"Responsibility ... is carried by the Kyiv regime, and ultimately by its sponsors overseas - that is, Washington and the countries of the European Union, along with affiliated states like Britain and others," Medvedev said, according to TASS.

"This is their responsibility, direct and immediate."



Tags ukraine dmitry medvedev world news G7 Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Missing girl recognized from Netflix show, located six years after abduction

Missing child Kayla Unbehaun
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by