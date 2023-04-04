Medvedev: Russia must not back down against 'Nazi regime' in Kyiv

Russia must not back down in the face of the "Nazi regime in Kyiv" and the terrorists who are now "executing their fellow citizens," former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said over Twitter.

In a long tweet beginning with "terrorism has again come to our streets and towns," the Russian official, who now serves as deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, declared that the masks have come off regarding those Russia is currently fighting.

"Not only do these lowlifes openly wish for Russia [to be] defeated and our Motherland destroyed; they are now executing their fellow citizens." Dmitry Medvedev

"Not only do these lowlifes openly wish for Russia [to be] defeated and our Motherland destroyed; they are now executing their fellow citizens," Medvedev said.

He further said that "These scums have found their place in our country's annals."

He further blamed those who have financed and supported "the assassins" who act against Russia, as they "have still not faced the due retaliation."

Terrorism has again come to our streets and our towns. Yet, now to terror have resorted the forces whom our best Western frenemies saw as the “honour and conscience of the era”; the opponents of the “authoritarian regime”; the fearless knights of Justice fighting against… — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) April 4, 2023

He proceeded to call out Russian opposition figures such as Alexei Navalny as someone who has "turned into ordinary terrorists and killers. They are utterly enjoying the sight of Russian citizens' blood. They flare their nostrils in excitement, looking at the wounded and crippled bodies. They have fervently pledged to darkness and terror, along with the murderers from the Nazi regime in Kiev, native to them." He specifically used the English spelling of the Russian name for the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

Medvedev concluded his tweet with a plea for Russia to stay firm and not back down against Ukraine.

"One does not negotiate with terrorists," he said. "They are exterminated as rabid dogs, poisonous saliva flowing from their mouths; without unnecessary, pathetic speeches; even if sometimes it takes years to get them. Forgiveness and compassion are not applicable to them. This is what the higher justice is all about."

Russia's Medvedev's history of incendiary statements on social media

This isn't the first time Medvedev has taken to social media to share controversial words regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow still officially refers to as just a "special military operation."

On April 2, Mededev decided on a biblical approach to insulting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, quoting the Book of Revelations.

"Looking at what Zelensky & Co are doing to Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, you especially acutely understand what rabid bastards and vile scum they are. There are no other words for them," he wrote. "I'm sure they will be tried not only by the people but also by Him. And they will be paid in full for what they have done.

"For it is said: 'And the beast was captured and with it the false prophet who in its presence had done the signs by which he deceived those who had received the mark of the beast and those who worshiped its image. These two were thrown alive into the lake of fire that burns with sulfur.' (Revelation, 19:20)"

Recently, Medvedev compared Ukraine to Nazi Germany when he suggested Ukraine be renamed "Schweinisch Bandera-Reich" (Pig Bandera-Reich) in response to a Ukrainian petition calling on the Ukrainian government to rename the entirety of the Russian Federation "Moscow."

He also referred to the Jewish-Ukrainian president as the "head Nazi in Kyiv [sic]."

"[Zelensky] ordered to consider officially renaming Russia to Moscoviya. What would our repsone be? Renaming Ukraine as well, but not to Ukroland, and definitely not to Malorossiya," Medvedev wrote on his Twitter. "Just Schweinisch Bandera-Reich. Exakt!"