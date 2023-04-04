The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post World News

Medvedev: Russia must not back down against 'Nazi regime' in Kyiv

Dmitry Medvedev: "One does not negotiate with terrorists. They are exterminated as rabid dogs, poisonous saliva flowing from their mouths."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 4, 2023 21:00
Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/EKATERINA SHTUKINA/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/EKATERINA SHTUKINA/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Russia must not back down in the face of the "Nazi regime in Kyiv" and the terrorists who are now "executing their fellow citizens," former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said over Twitter.

In a long tweet beginning with "terrorism has again come to our streets and towns," the Russian official, who now serves as deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, declared that the masks have come off regarding those Russia is currently fighting.

"Not only do these lowlifes openly wish for Russia [to be] defeated and our Motherland destroyed; they are now executing their fellow citizens."

Dmitry Medvedev

"Not only do these lowlifes openly wish for Russia [to be] defeated and our Motherland destroyed; they are now executing their fellow citizens," Medvedev said.

He further said that "These scums have found their place in our country's annals."

He further blamed those who have financed and supported "the assassins" who act against Russia, as they "have still not faced the due retaliation."

He proceeded to call out Russian opposition figures such as Alexei Navalny as someone who has "turned into ordinary terrorists and killers. They are utterly enjoying the sight of Russian citizens' blood. They flare their nostrils in excitement, looking at the wounded and crippled bodies. They have fervently pledged to darkness and terror, along with the murderers from the Nazi regime in Kiev, native to them." He specifically used the English spelling of the Russian name for the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

Medvedev concluded his tweet with a plea for Russia to stay firm and not back down against Ukraine.

"One does not negotiate with terrorists," he said. "They are exterminated as rabid dogs, poisonous saliva flowing from their mouths; without unnecessary, pathetic speeches; even if sometimes it takes years to get them. Forgiveness and compassion are not applicable to them. This is what the higher justice is all about."

Russia's Medvedev's history of incendiary statements on social media

This isn't the first time Medvedev has taken to social media to share controversial words regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow still officially refers to as just a "special military operation."

On April 2, Mededev decided on a biblical approach to insulting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, quoting the Book of Revelations.

"Looking at what Zelensky & Co are doing to Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, you especially acutely understand what rabid bastards and vile scum they are. There are no other words for them," he wrote. "I'm sure they will be tried not only by the people but also by Him. And they will be paid in full for what they have done.

"For it is said: 'And the beast was captured and with it the false prophet who in its presence had done the signs by which he deceived those who had received the mark of the beast and those who worshiped its image. These two were thrown alive into the lake of fire that burns with sulfur.' (Revelation, 19:20)"

Recently, Medvedev compared Ukraine to Nazi Germany when he suggested Ukraine be renamed "Schweinisch Bandera-Reich" (Pig Bandera-Reich) in response to a Ukrainian petition calling on the Ukrainian government to rename the entirety of the Russian Federation "Moscow."

He also referred to the Jewish-Ukrainian president as the "head Nazi in Kyiv [sic]."

"[Zelensky] ordered to consider officially renaming Russia to Moscoviya. What would our repsone be? Renaming Ukraine as well, but not to Ukroland, and definitely not to Malorossiya," Medvedev wrote on his Twitter. "Just Schweinisch Bandera-Reich. Exakt!"



Tags Terrorism twitter Russia ukraine dmitry medvedev nazi Kyiv Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
2

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

Astrophysicist claims to be close to building a time machine

A wormhole (illustrative).
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by