Israeli Mossad spy ring discovered in Turkey, 11 arrested - report

The cell allegedly had targeted one company and 23 individuals who conducted commercial relations with Iran.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 23, 2023 14:39

Updated: MAY 23, 2023 14:59
A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019. (photo credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)
A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
(photo credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)

A Mossad cell operating in Turkey was uncovered and arrested by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization and the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, according to the Turkish Sabah newspaper.

The investigation into the cell was carried out over a period of one and a half years. Turkish authorities discovered that the cell had targeted one company and 23 individuals who conducted commercial relations with Iran.

Turkish authorities used a threatening package sent by the cell to one of the targeted individuals to uncover the cell, according to the report.

The leader of the cell was identified as Selçuk Küçükkaya, according to Sabah. Küçükkaya was recruited by the Mossad through a member of the Gülen movement (called the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization by Turkish officials).

Latest alleged Mossad cell to be arrested in Turkey

The report comes after a series of similar arrests in recent years.

Mossad Logo (credit: LOGO)Mossad Logo (credit: LOGO)

In 2021, a Mossad network of 15 Arabs was reported to have been caught by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization. That report came just weeks after Hamas-affiliated media claimed that Palestinian spies were working for the Mossad in Turkey.

This is a developing story.



