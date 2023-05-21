Iran says 'terrorist' group linked to Israel has been arrested - report

Iran's intelligence minister said a "terrorist" group linked to Israel was arrested on the western borders of Iran on Sunday, according to the semi-official Nour News agency.

"A terrorist group associated with the Zionist regime which entered the country from the western borders was arrested," said Esmail Khatib.

The statement comes amid heightening tensions between Iran and its arch-enemy Israel over Tehran's nuclear program.

Khatib did not provide further information about the alleged arrest.

The intelligence minister added "With the cooperation of the new Iraqi government and the guarantees given, we hope to see security in the western borders of the country, and we remind and emphasize the responsibility of the Iraqi region."

Iraq's and Iran's flags are seen at the Shalamcha Border Crossing, Iraq November 4, 2018 (credit: ESSAM AL-SUDANI/ REUTERS)

Iran has repeatedly claimed to have arrested cells linked to Israel

In January, Iran's Intelligence Ministry claimed that Iranian authorities had arrested six teams working for the Mossad in the country.

In total, 23 alleged operatives were identified by Iranian authorities in the Tehran, Isfahan, Yazd, West Azarbaijan and Golestan provinces and 13 individuals who were in the country have been arrested.

The ministry claimed at the time that the Mossad was trying to "take advantage" of the protests sweeping Iran to assassinate a military official and carry out several "sabotage operations" in major cities. The network also allegedly tried to transport large-scale explosives from Iran's southern coast.