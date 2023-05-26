Armed terrorist shot by IDF at entrance to West Bank synagogue

A terrorist infiltration alert was issued in the West Bank settlement of Teneh Omarim, close to Hebron, on Friday morning.

According to reports, the terrorist was heading for the community synagogue, where holiday prayers were taking place, and was shot by security forces at the entrance to the building.

The terrorist is reportedly in critical condition and no injuries were sustained by Israeli forces or residents of the settlement.

The Home Front Command has issued instructions for residents to immediately go inside, lock the doors and close the windows, adding that they must remain indoors until further notice.

Traffic has been halted and vehicles have been prevented from entering and leaving the area.

This is a developing story.