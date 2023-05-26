One killed in Russian attack on clinic in Ukraine's Dnipro - Zelensky

At least one person was killed and 15 wounded in a Russian missile strike on a clinic in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

In an online post under video footage of a badly damaged building with smoke pouring out of it, he said rescue efforts were under way.

"Russian terrorists once again confirm their status of fighters against everything humane and honest," Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"A rocket attack on a clinic in the city of Dnipro. As of now, one person was killed and 15 were wounded. The shelling aftermath is being eliminated and the victims are being rescued."

A rescuer is seen at a compound of a petrol station damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine May 26, 2023 (credit: Ukrainian Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military-Civil Administration Serhii Lysak via Telegra)

Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine 15 months ago, did not immediately comment on the reported air strikes but said Ukraine had struck two regions in southern Russia with a rocket and a drone.

"Missile attack on Dnipro. 'Rashist' b******S attacked a medical facility. There are victims," regional governor Serhiy Lysak said. said on the Telegram messaging app, using a derogatory term for Russians.