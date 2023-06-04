Man killed in Ramla, another injured in shooting in Tel Sheva

A man in his 40's was killed and a 16-year-old was moderately injured in a shooting in the Jawarish neighborhood of Ramla on Saturday night, marking the 88th murder in the Arab sector this year.

24 residents of the Jawarish neighborhood were arrested on Saturday evening on suspicion of involvement in shootings in Ramla. A situation assessment was held by police officials after the murder on Saturday night, with the investigation of the incident being placed on the Central Unit of the Central District of the police.

The commander of the Shfela District, Ronen Avnieli, instructed police officers at the Ramla Station, as well as YASAM and Border Police officers, to carry out widespread arrests in Jawarish in accordance with findings in the field.

Additionally, a 45-year-old was seriously injured in a violent incident in Tel Sheva in southern Israel on Saturday night.

MDA paramedic Ibrahim al-Asam, stated "the injured person who suffered a penetrating injury was unconscious. We gave him medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding and bandages and evacuated him to the hospital while his condition was serious."

MDA ambulance (illustrative) (credit: Yanir Yagana)

81 Israeli Arabs killed since beginning of year

81 Israeli Arabs and seven other non-citizen Arabs have been killed in acts of violence and crime in Israel since the beginning of 2023, according to the Abraham Initiatives organization.

In the same period last year, 33 murders were reported.