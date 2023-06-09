Eight injured in car crashes across Israel on Friday

Eight Israelis were injured in three separate car crashes across Israel's South, Center and North in the span of only minutes from one another on Friday afternoon.

An 18-year-old woman was moderately injured in a crash on the Kibbutz Galuyot intersection near Tel Aviv on Friday afternoon. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated her at the scene and later rushed her to Ichilov Hospital in the city. Another person was lightly wounded in the incident.

A 56-year-old woman was also moderately injured in a car crash near Kidmat Zvi, in the Golan Heights. Three others were lightly injured in the incident.

The woman was rushed to Ziv Medical Center in Safed with moderate injuries to her legs and chest.

In addition, an elderly woman was moderately injured after being hit by a car in Dimona. She was rushed to Soroka Medical Center, in the southern city of Beersheba, for further treatment.

Motorcyclist falls off a cliff in West Bank

Later on Friday, a motorcyclist was moderately injured after riding his bike off a cliff near the West Bank settlement of Tzofim, in the Samaria region.

He was rushed to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba for treatment.