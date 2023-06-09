The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Eight injured in car crashes across Israel on Friday

Two injured in Tel Aviv minutes before four were injured in a Golan Heights car crash • Motorcyclist falls off cliff in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 9, 2023 15:20

Updated: JUNE 9, 2023 15:47
HEAVY TRAFFIC on the Ayalon Highway. Last year saw the highest number of road traffic accident deaths since 2017, with 361 Israelis killed. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Eight Israelis were injured in three separate car crashes across Israel's South, Center and North in the span of only minutes from one another on Friday afternoon.

An 18-year-old woman was moderately injured in a crash on the Kibbutz Galuyot intersection near Tel Aviv on Friday afternoon. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated her at the scene and later rushed her to Ichilov Hospital in the city. Another person was lightly wounded in the incident.

A 56-year-old woman was also moderately injured in a car crash near Kidmat Zvi, in the Golan Heights. Three others were lightly injured in the incident.

The woman was rushed to Ziv Medical Center in Safed with moderate injuries to her legs and chest. 

In addition, an elderly woman was moderately injured after being hit by a car in Dimona. She was rushed to Soroka Medical Center, in the southern city of Beersheba, for further treatment.

Vehicles drive along a road in the Jordan Valley (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)Vehicles drive along a road in the Jordan Valley (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Motorcyclist falls off a cliff in West Bank

Later on Friday, a motorcyclist was moderately injured after riding his bike off a cliff near the West Bank settlement of Tzofim, in the Samaria region.

He was rushed to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba for treatment.



