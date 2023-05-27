16 injured in one hour in car crashes across Israel's West Bank, Gilboa

Sixteen people were injured, two of them seriously, in two separate car crashes that occurred in the span of one hour on Saturday evening.

In the first accident, five people were injured, two of them seriously, in a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 90 in the West Bank on Saturday evening, between the Lido and Beit HaArava intersections, an Israel Police spokesperson said.

Three people had to be rescued after they were trapped in their cars. Two seriously wounded, one moderately wounded and two lightly wounded victims of the accident were evacuated from the scene by first responders to the Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center.

Serious accidents in the West Bank and Gilboa

"Upon arriving at the place of the accident, we identified the scene of a very serious car accident involving three vehicles," Israel Fire and Rescue Service shift commander Tzachi Ben Aharon said.

"We immediately began scanning the scene and forming a situational picture in order to prioritize the evacuation of the trapped. There were two injured people in a vehicle who needed to be rescued. We performed quick rescue operations using hydraulic tools. At the end of the rescue operations, the trapped were transferred to the treatment of the medical personnel. Another passenger who was unconscious did not need rescue."

The scene of a car crash near Lido junction, May 27, 2023. (credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESUCE SERVICES)

Due to the accident, Highway 90 between the Lido and Beit HaArava intersections was blocked for traffic in both directions. The public is asked to obey the instructions of the police officers present at the scene.

Eleven people were lightly injured in an accident that happened shortly after, near the Moshav Nir Yaffe in the Gilboa region. The accident involved four vehicles, Walla reported.

The eleven injured people were treated by Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel and transferred to the Emek Medical Center in Afula.

Later in the evening, MDA received a report about a man with serious head injuries in the Bedouin town of Hura in the Negev, who was brought to an MDA medical team after he apparently was involved in a car crash. The man was then evacuated for treatment to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

On Saturday morning, the body of a man was found dead in his car, in the Churchill Forest near Nazareth. The Fire and Rescue Service had received a report about a car that had rolled down a mountain cliff into a ravine in the Churchill Forest and then found the body near the car.