Fake tickets for Bruno Mars from unofficial websites will not be honored

Fake tickets for Bruno Mars' sold-out October 4 show in Yarkon Park, Tel Aviv have appeared for exorbitant prices, the show's production warned on Sunday.

After quickly selling out his first performance on October 4, the show production announced Sunday morning that another performance would be held on October 7.

Ticket sales were set to open on Sunday for pre-registration, and on Monday, ticket sales will open to the general public.

Beware fake tickets

Shortly after, the show production issued a notice with a warning to buyers, saying that "in the last few hours, we have been receiving screenshots from websites that are not the official website where tickets are sold at exorbitant prices for the performance of Bruno Mars".

"Please note, the production requests to purchase tickets only through the official website - Ticketmaster," it added.

"And don't be tempted to buy tickets on sales sites or on social networks - these tickets will not be honored. We recommend that you keep your money, beware of fakes."