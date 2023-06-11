The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Fake tickets for Bruno Mars from unofficial websites will not be honored

The show production cautioned against buying tickets on social media and unofficial vendors, new tickets to be available Monday.

By KAITZ BREBNER/MAARIV
Published: JUNE 11, 2023 17:16
Grammy-winning musician Bruno Mars will be performing in Tel Aviv in October 2023. (photo credit: Live Nation)
Grammy-winning musician Bruno Mars will be performing in Tel Aviv in October 2023.
(photo credit: Live Nation)

Fake tickets for Bruno Mars' sold-out October 4 show in Yarkon Park, Tel Aviv have appeared for exorbitant prices, the show's production warned on Sunday.

After quickly selling out his first performance on October 4, the show production announced Sunday morning that another performance would be held on October 7. 

Ticket sales were set to open on Sunday for pre-registration, and on Monday, ticket sales will open to the general public.

Beware fake tickets

Shortly after, the show production issued a notice with a warning to buyers, saying that "in the last few hours, we have been receiving screenshots from websites that are not the official website where tickets are sold at exorbitant prices for the performance of Bruno Mars".

"Please note, the production requests to purchase tickets only through the official website - Ticketmaster," it added.

Yarkon Park (credit: MANU GREENSPAN)Yarkon Park (credit: MANU GREENSPAN)

"And don't be tempted to buy tickets on sales sites or on social networks - these tickets will not be honored. We recommend that you keep your money, beware of fakes."



Tags Israel Tel Aviv music Yarkon Park Bruno Mars
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
2

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
3

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by