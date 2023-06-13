An Ashdod resident was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of having raped a new immigrant to Israel from Ukraine after he offered to show her around the city.
The investigation began approximately two weeks beforehand, when the 19-year-old new olah filed a report with the police.
According to the police report, the woman met the accused through a mutual friend.
He pretended that he was also an oleh and offered to help her familiarize herself with the city of Ashdod.
During their time alone together, the 29-year-old suspect reportedly entered her house and raped her.
His detainment was extended until Thursday, at which point an indictment will likely be brought against him.