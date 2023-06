Eight people were injured in a car crash on Wednesday night between three vehicles on Highway 85 near the Majd Al Karum junction, near Karmiel, according to Israeli media.

A 30-year-old woman was moderately hurt, while seven others suffered minor injuries.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams immediately treated the injured and transported them to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya and Rambam Hospital in Haifa for further treatment.