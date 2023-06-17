The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
LAX's Terminal 1 evacuated due to suspicious package, causing multi-mile traffic backup

Though airport activity had resumed, the area was impacted by the closure.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 17, 2023 08:57

Updated: JUNE 17, 2023 10:49
Los Angeles International Airport (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Los Angeles International Airport
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Part of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)'s Terminal 1 has been evacuated after learning of a suspicious package in the terminal Friday night, CBS News Los Angeles reported.

Authorities first learned about the suspicious package at about 9:35 p.m., requiring the bomb squad to arrive on scene for further investigation into the matter.

All traffic was diverted for several hours, according to a tweet by the airport's social media team. 

Domino effect

Following hours of delays and the partial evacuation, LAPD announced that airport activity would resume and go back to normal. Local officials declared that no threats were associated with the package.

The problem, clearly, is that there are just too many cars on Israel’s roads, which were not planned and built to accommodate the levels of traffic we now face. (credit: FLASH90) The problem, clearly, is that there are just too many cars on Israel’s roads, which were not planned and built to accommodate the levels of traffic we now face. (credit: FLASH90)

Though the package itself may not be the problem anymore, this traffic-rich city still suffered from the multi-hour dilemma.

According to Los Angeles-area news outlets, a traffic-focused news helicopter "captured traffic heading to the airport on Sepulveda Boulevard backed up for miles as the upper deck to all of the airport's terminals remained closed."

Flights from the global hub were also in turn delayed, making the Friday before the Juneteenth holiday and Father's Day weekend a massive hassle.

Officials are encouraging travelers for the latest flight status information.



Tags international los angeles world news security Airport
