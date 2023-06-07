40-year-old Israeli citizen shot dead in LA - report

An Israeli citizen was shot dead in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, according to Israeli media.

According to a police report, the 40-year-old victim was shot outside of a house in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood. The police are currently looking for the suspect who fled the scene in his car.

The victim is a former resident of Ashkelon who lived in the US and had just recently moved from Florida to California, according to Walla.

The Los Angeles Police Department has said that the incident occurred just after 2:00 a.m. Police officers that were called to the scene found the man in the front of the house unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in a car (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Investigators believe that the victim was standing in the driveway having an argument with the suspect when the suspect pulled a gun on him and fired. The suspect then fled the scene. No one has been arrested yet.

This is a developing story.