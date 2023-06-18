Shira Isakov's ex-husband appeal on punishment severity rejected

The High Court of Justice rejected the appeal by Aviad Moshe, the attempted murderer of his ex-wife Shira Isakov, to decrease the severity of his punishment on Sunday morning.

The justices unanimously rejected Moshe's claims that his sentence of 23 years in prison and NIS 258,000 in compensation fines was severe for his attack on Isakov in which he stabbed her 20 times with a kitchen knife and beat her with a rolling pin.

There is a strict policy in cases of spousal violence, and the High Court felt that strong punishments were ordinary and necessary. The nature of the extreme violence, duration, and damage of the attack justified any harshness of the punishment.

"The sound of the blow hitting the complainant’s skull and other parts of her body still sounds in my years, as if they've been fixed in my ears." Yosef Elron

Why did Aviad Moshe try to appeal his sentence for trying to murder his wife?

Part of Moshe's appeal contended that a verdict that he had abused the couple's son, who was at Isakov's side when the attack occurred at their Mitzpe Ramon home. The justices said that Moshe indeed abused the child by failing to keep the child away from the scene or ceasing in his presence, forcing him to witness the horrific attack on his mother.

Justice Yosef Elron emphasized the cruelty of the attack made evident by recordings.

SHIRA ISAKOV arrives at the Beersheba District Court in January for legal proceedings involving her ex-husband, Aviad Moshe, convicted of attempting to murder her. (credit: FLASH90)

"The sound of the blow hitting the complainant’s skull and other parts of her body still sounds in my years, as if they've been fixed in my ears," said Elron. "Of the father beating the mother to the sounds of her cries, while she begs for mercy, and he continues the act without mercy."

Elron said in all his years on the bench, and hundreds if not thousands of violent crimes, he couldn't remember an attack so prolonged and cruel.

Moshe "deserves every year of imprisonment he was sentenced to," said Elron.