A tourist submarine that takes people to see the Titanic shipwreck went missing in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, according to the Boston Coastguard.

It is not yet known how many people are missing aboard the sub but a search and rescue mission is underway to locate it.

It is currently unknown which company runs the missing submarine, but OceanGate Expeditions is known to have been planning an expedition to the shipwreck. The company's website crashed shortly after the reports that the sub is missing.

What is the Titanic?

The Titanic is one of the most famous sunken ships in history, sinking in 1912 on its maiden voyage from the United Kingdom to the United States.

The ship, which was advertised as the "unsinkable ship" struck an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean and sank, killing 1,500 passengers on board.

The ship was then found almost 40 years ago 4,000 meters under the sea in the Atlantic.