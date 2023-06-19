The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Tourist sub that takes people to see Titanic goes missing in the Atlantic

It is not yet known how many people are missing aboard the sub, nor is it known which company operates it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 19, 2023 17:07

Updated: JUNE 19, 2023 18:39
The port bow railing of the Titanic (photo credit: REUTERS)
The port bow railing of the Titanic
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A tourist submarine that takes people to see the Titanic shipwreck went missing in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, according to the Boston Coastguard.

It is not yet known how many people are missing aboard the sub but a search and rescue mission is underway to locate it.

It is currently unknown which company runs the missing submarine, but OceanGate Expeditions is known to have been planning an expedition to the shipwreck. The company's website crashed shortly after the reports that the sub is missing.

What is the Titanic?

The Titanic is one of the most famous sunken ships in history, sinking in 1912 on its maiden voyage from the United Kingdom to the United States.

The ship, which was advertised as the "unsinkable ship" struck an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean and sank, killing 1,500 passengers on board.

THE ‘TITANIC,’ 1912, prior to the calamity. (credit: PICRYL) THE ‘TITANIC,’ 1912, prior to the calamity. (credit: PICRYL)

The ship was then found almost 40 years ago 4,000 meters under the sea in the Atlantic.



Tags Ship Missing person Titanic Atlantic Ocean
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
5

Nuclear deal nears, freeing Iranian funds and US prisoners

US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by