Russia attacks Ukrainian cities in overnight air strikes

Russia launched a widespread overnight air attack on Ukraine on Tuesday, targeting military and infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and other cities, officials said on Tuesday.

Ukraine said it had shot down 32 out of 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched from Russia's Bryansk region and the Azov Sea.

There was no mention of any casualties in the latest air strikes launched by Moscow since Kyiv began a counteroffensive in which it says it has recaptured 113 square km (44 square miles) of land from Russian forces.

The air force said on the Telegram messaging app that air defenses had been in action in most regions of Ukraine.

"However, the main direction of attack by Iranian drones was the Kyiv region. More than two dozen Shaheds were destroyed here," it said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian servicemen prepare an AN/TWQ-1 Avenger mobile air defence missile system for work during their combat shift, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine June 16, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ANNA VOITENKO)

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration, said the air alert in the capital lasted over three hours. He gave no details of any damage.

Drones hit critical infrastructure

An unspecified critical infrastructure facility was hit in Lviv, around 70 km (43 miles) from the border with NATO member Poland, and some tram routes were altered during the morning rush hour, officials said.

"They hit a critically important facility. There were three hits," said regional governor Maksym Kozytskiy.

The air force said Russia had also hit the southeastern industrial city of Zaporizhzhia with Iskander and S-300 missiles.

Yuriy Malashko, head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, said Russia had targeted telecommunication infrastructure and agriculture and farming properties.

Ukraine's military said that, according to preliminary information, Russia had fired seven missiles at Zaporizhzhia.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.