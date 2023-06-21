The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Upside Foods, Good Meat receive final USDA approval to sell cultivated meat

With the approvals, the United States will become the second country after Singapore to allow cultivated meat sales.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 18:46

Updated: JUNE 21, 2023 20:18
A view shows a cooked piece of cultivated chicken breast created at the Upside Foods plant, where lab-grown meat is cultivated, in Emeryville, California, US January 11, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/Peter DaSilva)
A view shows a cooked piece of cultivated chicken breast created at the Upside Foods plant, where lab-grown meat is cultivated, in Emeryville, California, US January 11, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Peter DaSilva)

Two companies, Upside Foods and Good Meat, said on Wednesday they have received final US Department of Agriculture approval to sell lab-grown meat, paving the way for the nation's first-ever sales of the product.

The companies are the first to complete a multi-step approval process for so-called cultivated meat, which is derived from a sample of livestock cells that are fed and grown in steel vats. The US Food and Drug Administration has already determined that the food is safe to eat.

With the approvals, the United States will become the second country after Singapore to allow cultivated meat sales.

"It is a dream come true," said Uma Valeti, CEO of Upside, in an interview. "It marks a new era."

Companies will serve food at high-end restaurants before lowering costs

The companies, which both make cultivated chicken, plan to first serve their product at high-end restaurants before scaling production to reach a lower cost for grocery stores.

A lab employee holds a vial of frozen chicken cells in the seed lab at the UPSIDE Foods plant, where lab-grown meat is cultivated, in Emeryville, California, US January 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Peter DaSilva) A lab employee holds a vial of frozen chicken cells in the seed lab at the UPSIDE Foods plant, where lab-grown meat is cultivated, in Emeryville, California, US January 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Peter DaSilva)

Upside chicken will first be served at Bar Crenn, a restaurant in San Francisco owned by chef Dominique Crenn, the company said. Good Meat will sell its first batch of chicken to the José Andrés Group, owned by the humanitarian and chef, Good Meat said.

The companies said they are still determining an exact timeline for when the products will hit plates.

Cultivated meat companies hope their products will provide an appealing alternative for meat eaters looking for a more environmentally friendly and humane option for their cuts, and who may be unsatisfied with vegetarian products already on the market.

Livestock production generates 14.5% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The USDA this month issued label approval to both companies.



Tags United States food meat Food-tech
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by