Six Palestinians were arrested by the IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police throughout the West Bank on Thursday night.

In Nablus, IDF soldiers and Border Police officers arrested three wanted suspects in a counter-terrorism operation. During the operation, Palestinian civilians fired at and threw an explosive and stones at the Israeli forces. The forces responded by shooting in their direction.

Additional suspects were arrested in Tsida, Beit Ummar, Hebron and Ebadiya.