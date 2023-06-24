Security guard slightly injured in shooting in Kalandiya near Jerusalem

A security guard was slightly injured after being shot at the Kalandiya checkpoint in a suspected terror attack near the entrance to Jerusalem early Saturday morning, Hebrew media reported.

The attacker was shot dead by security forces at the scene.

Israeli police forces were called on to the scene, and the injured was evacuated by medical personnel to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

The attacker reportedly arrived at the checkpoint on foot from the West Bank carrying an M-16 rifle and then fired at security forces in the area, sources said. Police confiscated the rifle used in the shooting.

Aftermath of the attack

The al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades took responsibility for the incident, according to a Ynet report.

The Kalandiya Crossing. (credit: COGAT SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

Head of the Jerusalem police district Doron Turgeman arrived at the scene and is conducting a situation assessment of the incident after being briefed on the attack, according to N12.

This is a developing story.