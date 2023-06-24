Britain's defense ministry said on Saturday that the Russian state was facing its greatest security challenge of recent times, following what it said appeared to be a move by Wagner Group mercenary forces towards Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an emergency televised address on Saturday that an "armed mutiny" by the Wagner Group was treason, and that anyone who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished.

"Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia's security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how this crisis plays out," Britain's defense ministry said in a regular intelligence update.

"This represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times," it added.

Britain said Wagner Group forces had crossed from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine to Russia in at least two locations and had "almost certainly" occupied key security sites in Rostov-on-Don, including the headquarters which runs Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pose for a picture as they get deployed near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

"Further Wagner units are moving north through Voronezh Oblast, almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow," Britain said.

"With very limited evidence of fighting between Wagner and Russian security forces, some have likely remained passive, acquiescing to Wagner," the defense ministry added.

Britain's foreign ministry warned of a risk of unrest across Russia, in an update of advice to travelers on Saturday following movements by Russia's Wagner Group of mercenary forces.

"There are reports of military tensions in the Rostov region and a risk of further unrest across the country. Additionally, there is a lack of available flight options to return to the UK," Britain's foreign ministry said.

Britain's government continued to advise against all travel to Russia.

European response

Poland's president held consultations with the prime minister and defense ministry about the situation in Russia, he said on Saturday, adding that Warsaw was monitoring the situation.

"In connection with the situation in Russia, this morning we held consultations with the prime minister and the ministry of defense, as well as with allies," Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter.

"The course of events beyond our eastern border is monitored on an ongoing basis," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron is following the situation in Russia closely, the presidential palace said on Saturday.

"We stay focused on the support to Ukraine," the Elysee said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government is watching the situation in Russia closely, a spokesperson at the government's press office said on Saturday.

"We are monitoring events in Russia closely," said the spokesperson.