Financial Times calls for US, Europe to boycott settlement goods

The editorial board of the Financial Times called on the US and European nations to threaten to ban imports of goods produced in West Bank settlements and to make clear that they would not treat Israeli entities in the West Bank as part of Israel, in an editorial piece on Tuesday.

The editorial piece came after violent attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian villages after a series of Palestinian terrorist attacks in which numerous Israelis were killed. The editorial piece did not mention the terrorist attacks against Israelis, stating only "Palestinians have killed 16 Israelis in the territory."

"Given the gravity of what is happening, Washington and European capitals — which mostly consider Israeli settlements illegal and support a two-state solution — should take a tougher line," wrote the editorial board. "That means threatening to ban imports of goods produced in the settlements, and making clear that Israeli entities in occupied territory will not be treated as part of Israel."