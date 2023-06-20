The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Four dead, 4 wounded in West Bank gas station shooting attack

The IDF confirmed that terrorists had opened fire on the gas station near Eli.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 16:24

Updated: JUNE 20, 2023 17:05
View of the Jewish settlement of Eli, in the West Bank on January 17, 2021. (photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
View of the Jewish settlement of Eli, in the West Bank on January 17, 2021.
(photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)

Four Israelis were killed and another four were wounded in a shooting attack at a gas station outside of the West Bank settlement of Eli on Tuesday afternoon. 

The IDF confirmed that terrorists had opened fire on the gas station on Highway 60 near Eli. During an exchange of fire, one of the terrorists was shot and killed. The IDF is searching the area after the other terrorist involved.

The Eli settlement chairman Ariel Elmaliach called on the residents to stay in their houses and follow the instructions of the security forces.

There were eight wounded people on the scene, according to Magen David Adom. Four of the wounded were located in critical condition and treated on the scene, but were pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Of the four additional wounded, one is in critical condition, while two are in moderate and another in light condition, according to MDA.

Some of the wounded were located at the gas station, while some of the other wounded were located at the entrance to Eli.

Following the incident, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will hold a situational assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and other security officials on Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story.



