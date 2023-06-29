The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Chinese spy balloon used US tech to spy on Americans

US defense and intelligence agencies found that the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the US this year had been equipped with American tech.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 06:13

Updated: JUNE 29, 2023 07:11
A suspected Chinese spy balloon is seen before it was shot down off the coast of Garden City, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023 (photo credit: Travis Huffstetler/Handout via REUTERS)
A suspected Chinese spy balloon is seen before it was shot down off the coast of Garden City, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023
(photo credit: Travis Huffstetler/Handout via REUTERS)
(photo credit: Travis Huffstetler/Handout via REUTERS)

The Chinese spy balloon that passed over the US early this year used American technology that helped it collect audio-visual information, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing preliminary findings from a closely held investigation.

Analysis from several US defense and intelligence agencies, found that the balloon carried commercially available US gear, along with more specialized Chinese sensors and other equipment to collect photographs, video and other information to transmit to China, the WSJ said, citing US officials.

The findings support a conclusion that the craft was intended for spying, and not for weather monitoring as China had claimed, the report said.

What did China learn?

But the balloon did not seem to send data from its eight-day passage over Alaska, Canada and some other contiguous US states back to China, WSJ said.

Spectators watch after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast in Holden Beach, North Carolina, US February 4, 2023. (credit: Allison Joyce/Reuters) Spectators watch after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast in Holden Beach, North Carolina, US February 4, 2023. (credit: Allison Joyce/Reuters)

The White House and the Federal Bureau of Investigation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In February, the US shot down the balloon, which had flown over sensitive military sites, sparking a diplomatic crisis.



