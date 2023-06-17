The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
FBI arrests Michigan man for allegedly planning mass attack on synagogue

Seann Pielia, 19, now faces charges of transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure another individual.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 17, 2023 11:04
The Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen at FBI headquarters before a news conference by FBI Director Christopher Wray on the U.S Justice Department's inspector general's report regarding the actions of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the 2016 US presidential election in Washington, (photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
(photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)

A teenager from Pickford, Michigan, was arrested on Friday by the FBI after expressing explicit neo-Nazi and antisemitic beliefs online, according to local news sites.

Seann Pielia, 19, now faces charges of transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure another individual, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Michigan.

The criminal complaint states that Pietila engaged in conversations on Instagram where he expressed strong hatred towards the Jewish population, voiced support for neo-Nazis and idolized previous mass shooters

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his residence and discovered a cache of weapons, including firearms, a Nazi flag, a ghillie suit, gas masks and military sniper/survival manuals.

An FBI vehicle (credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)An FBI vehicle (credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)

During the search, authorities also found a message on Pietila's phone in the Notes app, which identified a synagogue in East Lansig, along with a date and a list of equipment. The FBI took immediate action upon receiving a report about threatening online communications, leading them to link the messages to Pietila.

"Antisemitic threats and violence against out Jewish communities - or any other group for that matter - will not be tolerated in the Western District of Michigan," US Attorney Mark Totten said in a statement. "Today and every day we take all credible threats seriously."

Suspect admired previous mass shootings

The criminal complaint further reveals that the suspect admired the 2019 Christchurch mass shooting in New Zealand. The date mentioned in the notes on his phone corresponded to the fifth anniversary of that tragic event.

The FBI's investigation into Pietila's social media accounts uncovered additional troubling content, including images and posts featuring Nazi symbolism and references to other mass shooters.

Among the items seized from Pietila's residence were magazines, a shotgun, a rifle, a pistol, various knives adn firearms accessorites. Authorities are determined to address and combat hate crimes, ensuring the safety and well-being of targeted communities.

James A. Tarasca, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, sated, "No American should face threats against them based on their race or religion. Crimes like the one alleged in this complaint have a profound effect not only on the intended target but not their entire community.

"I would like to tahnk the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office for their close collaboration during this investigation. Every Michigander should rest assured that law enforcement at all levels are working together to ensure that those who engage in this type of behavior see justice under the law."v



