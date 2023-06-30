Russian watchdog blocks media outlets linked to Prigozhin

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked media outlets linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner mercenary group which staged a brief mutiny last Saturday, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Friday.

Russian authorities have not outlawed the Wagner group following the abortive mutiny but under a deal that ended the crisis, its fighters have been given the option of being integrated into Russia's regular armed forces, joining their leader in exile in Belarus or returning home.