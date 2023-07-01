The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

6-year-old Israeli killed in water ski accident

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 1, 2023 23:57

Updated: JULY 2, 2023 00:04

A 6-year-old Israeli girl was killed in a water ski accident in Limassol, Cyprus on Saturday, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry is in contact with the girl's family.

According to Cypriot reports, the accident occurred as the family was traveling on a yacht in the area. The family decided to ride two jet skis they had and the two jet skis collided, resulting to serious injuries to the girl who was riding with her father.

The girl was rushed to Limassol General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries later in the day. The Sovereign Base Areas Police are investigating the incident.

Israel's U21 soccer team advances to semi-finals, qualifies for Olympics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2023 09:52 PM
CIA's Burns: US needs to de-risk and diversify away from China
By REUTERS
07/01/2023 07:44 PM
Lukashenko signs law allowing Belarus to ban unfriendly countries' media
By REUTERS
07/01/2023 04:39 PM
Palestinian prisoners affairs minister killed in West Bank car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2023 04:07 PM
Dutch king apologizes for Netherlands' historic role in slavery
By REUTERS
07/01/2023 03:51 PM
Kremlin: Palestinian president expresses support for Putin in phone call
By REUTERS
07/01/2023 01:34 PM
Chinese military delegation visited UK, France - ministry
By REUTERS
07/01/2023 10:38 AM
25 people killed in bus fire in India
By REUTERS
07/01/2023 04:26 AM
Two Palestinians injured by gunfire near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2023 12:24 AM
Blinken thanks Saudi foreign minister for support
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 11:59 PM
Seven people injured in car accident near Beersheba
By Arnold Nataev/Maariv
06/30/2023 11:42 PM
Poland fears Wagner in Belarus could destabilize region
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 11:02 PM
Russia bans Polish cargo transport trucks, some exceptions-TASS
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 10:00 PM
US State Dept. review of Afghan evacuation slams Biden, Trump
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 09:40 PM
Ukrainian counteroffensive slower than predicted, but advancing - Milley
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 08:43 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by