6-year-old Israeli killed in water ski accident

A 6-year-old Israeli girl was killed in a water ski accident in Limassol, Cyprus on Saturday, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry is in contact with the girl's family.

According to Cypriot reports, the accident occurred as the family was traveling on a yacht in the area. The family decided to ride two jet skis they had and the two jet skis collided, resulting to serious injuries to the girl who was riding with her father.

The girl was rushed to Limassol General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries later in the day. The Sovereign Base Areas Police are investigating the incident.