United Hatzalah's new drone able to provide life preservers for victims

This new aquatic drone would be able to carry and safely drop life preservers for any victims that are drowning or unable to swim in deep water so that the number of deaths by drowning will decrease.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 28, 2021 06:46
New UH aquatic rescue drone (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH)
United Hatzalah's Tiberias division received a new medical tool to utilize in order to save victims who are drowning, the medical service's spokesperson said on Thursday. 
This new aquatic drone would be able to carry and safely drop life preservers for any victims that are drowning or unable to swim in deep water so that the number of deaths by drowning will decrease annually. 
“The very first Kinneret drone was donated to our chapter anonymously,” said Yossi Oknin, head of the United Hatzalah's Tiberias division. “We already began practicing drills with the drone. I am very optimistic that this flying rescue machine will make a significant change and help lower the number of drownings we see on the lake annually.
However, Oknin stresses that the best way to avoid drowning incidents is through proper education.
Oknin's current goal for the Tiberias division is to raise money for more drones in which he believes that these drones will make helping those in need of medical attention to be much quicker, as well as to cover more ground.
UH boat and Jet Ski on the Kinneret (credit: MOSHE MIZRAHI) UH boat and Jet Ski on the Kinneret (credit: MOSHE MIZRAHI)
It is important to mention that this drone is water-resistant equipped with floating devices, cameras, and works during the night using a thermal imaging camera.  
The division already has other tools at its disposal such as jet skis or rescue boats to help people from drowning in the Kineret or in other large bodies of water. 


