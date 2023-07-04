The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Shooting in Texas leaves at least 3 dead and 8 wounded - media

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 4, 2023 14:31

Updated: JULY 4, 2023 15:22

A shooting just before midnight on Monday in a parking lot in Fort Worth, Texas, left at least three people dead and eight wounded, according to media reports citing the police.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and two others died in hospital, while the other eight were also hospitalized and their conditions weren't known, CBS reported.

The reason for the shooting wasn't immediately clear.

Ten victims were adults and the other is a juvenile, the report said, adding that there was a "large crowd gathering" in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

