US Special Envoy Hochstein arrives in Israel

Amos Hochstein, US Special Envoy for International Energy Affairs, arrived in Israel on Tuesday amid the escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah regarding the tents that Hezbollah has established on the Israeli side of the Blue Line.

According to Israeli media, Hochstein is set to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with the head of Israel's National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi. During the visit, he is also expected to provide updates on efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia.