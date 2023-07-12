Bedouin local council leaders may be prosecuted for bribery, favors

Seventeen Bedouin local council leaders were accused of bribery and exchanges of favors by the Central District Attorney's Office on Wednesday morning and may be prosecuted pending a hearing.

The leaders are suspected of demanding and accepting bribes and favors such as the employment of those close to them in exchange for tenders to operate schools in local councils.

The suspects include Education Ministry Bedouin schooling head Mohammed Alheib, Arara Council head Naif Abu Arar and his deputy, Tuba-Zangariyye Council head Wassim Faiz Omar and his predecessor, Basmat Tab'un Council head Raed Zebida, Ka'abiyye-Tabbash-Hajajre Council head Rafah Hajajre and his deputy, Shibli Council head Munir Shibli and Bet Zarzir council head Amir Mazarib.