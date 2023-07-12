Man indicted for tearing pages of Quran during settler riots

A Yitzhar man was indicted for entering a mosque and tearing out the pages of Qurans during settler riots in mid-June, the Central District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

Dor Oved, 30, was allegedly part of a group of rioters that entered the village of Urif on June 21 and threw objects at buildings and set some things on fire.

The suspect and other rioters allegedly entered a mosque and destroyed furniture, smashed windows, and threw Muslim holy books on the floor. Oved is accused of taking Qurans outside and tearing out the pages, according to the indictment knowing the offense it caused.

Terrorism charges were leveled against Oved for his alleged actions.

The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office on Wednesday also issued terrorism charges against Yedidia Siani for involvement in a separate violent riot against the Palestinian village of Umm Safa.

An aerial view shows a building and cars burnt in an attack by Israeli settlers, following an incident where a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli settlers, near Hawara in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 27, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

The violent events of June 24

On June 24, Siani allegedly joined a group of masked Jewish Israelis in a racially motivated riot against Arab residents. The rioters were armed with poles, axes, and one rifle.

The rioters threw stones at and set fire to vehicles and houses. Several cars were completely destroyed, and people had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Siani allegedly was part of a contingent of rioters that broke down the door of one woman's home. The complainant had hid in the bathtub with her four children out of fear of the rioters. Once in her home, the rioters set fire to a chair and placed it at the exit of the house. The rioter armed with a rifle shot at the house several times and others threw stones, causing further damage. Two of the children had to be taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The indictment said that Siani's alleged actions were nationalistically motivated and didn't just cause damage to property but risked the lives of the people living at the home.