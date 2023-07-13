President Isaac Herzog meets with Netanyahu before US trip

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog met today, ahead of the latter's trip to Washington next week.

Their offices said they discussed the Iranian nuclear threat and Tehran's destabilizing actions in the region.

Herzog plans to arrive in Washington on Tuesday, for a meeting with US President Joe Biden and an address to both houses of Congress.

Earlier this week, Biden called the current Israeli cabinet the "most extreme" he has ever seen, citing its ministers' support for settlement expansion. He has declined to invite Netanyahu to Washington over the government's policies.