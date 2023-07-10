The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israel's Herzog pushes for tone change in judicial reform clashes

President Isaac Herzog launched an initiative promoting civil discourse among the Israeli public.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: JULY 10, 2023 20:10
President Isaac Herzog launches the Time to Talk initiative. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog launches the Time to Talk initiative.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

President Isaac Herzog launched an initiative on Monday promoting change in civil discourse and the manner in which people relate to each other surrounding judicial reform discourse.

The initiative, which was launched in partnership with the Israel Association of Community Centers, was titled Machlifim Mila B'Kehilla which literally translates as "exchanging a word in the community" but which has been given the title of Time to Talk in its official English translation.

Herzog, who is usually soft-spoken, even when voicing heavy criticism, believes that it would be a lot easier for people to agree to disagree or to reach a compromise or consensus if they exercised more control over their use of language and the tone in which they speak.

The Association, which encompasses some 1,000 community centers and branches from Metulla to Eilat, is a perfect partner for such an initiative, said Herzog who is convinced it will bring about a revolutionary change in Israeli society.

Since its establishment, Israel has overcome many and varied crises with people working together, said Herzog. Unity, he continued, is the secret of Israel's resilience, but that unity is crumbling.  

President Isaac Herzog launches the Time to Talk initiative. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) President Isaac Herzog launches the Time to Talk initiative. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

"We have to change direction and start talking to each other heart-to-heart," he insisted. "We must not allow disagreement to evolve into hatred."

Building dialogue amid current political rifts

In this context, he also referred to the political dispute over the judicial reform and declared that the coalition and the opposition must sit together and talk.

Haim Biton, a minister in the Education Ministry, recalled the Khamsa Bar Khamsa feud that brought about the destruction of both the First and Second Temples and said this serves as a symbol for changing what is happening today.

"We have a great responsibility to cool tempers and to bring about change in the way we relate to each other", he said."By talking we form bridges and conceive new ideas."

Representatives of the Association of Community Centers spoke in a similar vein noting that disputes are heating up out of all proportion and that everything people say is negative. 

The purpose of the initiative is to restore trust and a feeling of security, they said.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
4

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
5

Jenin operation: IDF nabs hundreds of explosive devices from terror lab

Smoke rises as Israel began a major aerial and ground offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin, in one of its biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in years. July 3, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by