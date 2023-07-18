The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

President Herzog departs for the US, will commemorate Israel's 75th anniversary

The trip is meant “to strengthen the relations and the partnership between the US and Israel," the president’s office stated.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 18, 2023 01:20

Updated: JULY 18, 2023 01:54
President Isaac Herzog departs for the United States (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog departs for the United States
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

President Isaac Herzog set off on a diplomatic visit to the United States late Monday night to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel. As a highlight of his visit, Herzog will address both houses of the American Congress, which will convene in a special session dedicated to honoring this significant milestone.

The trip is meant “to strengthen the relations and the partnership between the US and Israel and to reflect the deep ties between the countries which are placed above all controversy,” the president’s office stated.

Herzog’s visit comes the week after US President Joe Biden called the current Israeli government the "most extreme" he has ever seen, citing its ministers' support for Israeli Jews living in Judea and Samaria. Biden has publicly declined to invite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington over the government's policies, including judicial reform, which US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides repeatedly called to slow down.

During his stay, Herzog is scheduled to meet with Biden at the White House. The visit follows invitations extended by former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi and current Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. This marks his second visit to the US since taking office.

What did Herzog say before departing?

Upon his departure, Herzog expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am heading to the United States on a momentous mission to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Israel's independence. I have been invited by former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, from the Democratic Party, and by current Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, from the Republican Party, to address a special session of Congress. 

"This is a rare and emotional event, where I will speak on behalf of the Israeli citizens, sharing the inspiring and extraordinary narrative of the deep and profound relationship between Israel and the United States - an enduring bond built on shared values that transcend governments and administrations."

Herzog further expressed his anticipation to meet Biden, emphasizing their strong friendship and Biden's support for Israel.

"I am excited to meet President Joe Biden, a true friend of the State of Israel, who I was pleased to hear reaffirm the American commitment to Israel's security, the fight against Iran and our common struggle against our adversaries in the region, as expressed during his recent conversation with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu," Herzog said.

Herzog is also expected to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and prominent figures within Jewish organizations, as well as various heads of state.

"I urge my colleagues in the Knesset and all public figures to strive for reasonable compromises, both on the issue of compromises and on other matters. It simply requires effort, a willingness to give up a little, to enter the room," he continued. "It doesn't have to be in the President's Office; it can also be behind the scene in the Knesset. Make an extra effort, the price is too high."

"I call on everyone to make this additional effort, especially during this week," Herzog said as he ended his speech at Ben-Gurion Airport.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this article.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
2

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by